Spaceswap MILK2 Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $129,809.03 and approximately $2,110.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
