Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.0542 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $6.05 million and $521,849.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032635 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 111,568,660 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

