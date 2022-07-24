SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 329,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.08. 5,023,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,239. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

