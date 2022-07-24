SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $63.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

