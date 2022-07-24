SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

MDYG opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

