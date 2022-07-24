SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

