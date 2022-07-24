SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

