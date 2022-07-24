Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00105114 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00031204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00243259 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

