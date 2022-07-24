Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($43.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SXS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($45.85) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($42.16).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,995 ($35.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,901.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,938.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($49.81).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

