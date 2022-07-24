Spheroid Universe Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $203,443.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
