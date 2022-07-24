SPINDLE Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $114,327.78 and approximately $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.42 or 0.99987204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00215687 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00245332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00112221 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005042 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

