Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $85.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Square from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.51.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Down 4.0 %

SQ opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. Square has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Square

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Square by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.