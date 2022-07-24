Stably USD (USDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,340.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $481,097.61 and approximately $7,340.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.