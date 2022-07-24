Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

