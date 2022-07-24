Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.60 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

