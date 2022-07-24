Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $116,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

