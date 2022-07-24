Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $181,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 566.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.3 %

DXCM opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.