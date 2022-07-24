Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Annovis Bio worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.
Annovis Bio Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ANVS opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.80. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
