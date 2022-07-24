Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HNDL stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

