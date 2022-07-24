Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

