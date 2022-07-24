Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 35,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

