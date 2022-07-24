stETH Price Tops $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

