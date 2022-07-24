Stifel Nicolaus Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.63.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.