Stifel Nicolaus Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

LEVI stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

