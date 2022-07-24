Stifel Nicolaus Trims SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Target Price to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.3 %
SILV opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
