Stifel Nicolaus Trims SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Target Price to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SILV opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,392.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,462,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 463,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

