StockNews.com Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GT has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

