StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Premier by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

