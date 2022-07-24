StockNews.com Upgrades USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

USD Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

USDP opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

