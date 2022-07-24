Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.26 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

