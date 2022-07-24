Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.