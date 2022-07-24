Student Coin (STC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Student Coin (STC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $33.35 million and approximately $217,285.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC.

Buying and Selling Student Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

