Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

