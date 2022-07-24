Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Suretly has a total market cap of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,713.32 or 1.00033523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.