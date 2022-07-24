Susquehanna Trims GATX (NYSE:GATX) Target Price to $112.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46.

Institutional Trading of GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.