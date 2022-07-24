Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.54

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $18.48. Swiss Re shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 73,790 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

