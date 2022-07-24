Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00008206 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 554,693 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

