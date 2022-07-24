Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

