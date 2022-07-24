TD Securities Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$33.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBLY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 1.5 %

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.14. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$20.65 and a 12-month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

(Get Rating)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.