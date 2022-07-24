Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.17. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 35,006 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

