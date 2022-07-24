Teloscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $88.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $294,141.55 and $88.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00243606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007960 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

