Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.54.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. Tenable has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

