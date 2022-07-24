TenUp Trading 43.5% Lower Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $385,135.72 and approximately $36,236.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00141304 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,195,234 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

