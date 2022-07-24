Terra Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00008413 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $243.52 million and $58.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007500 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011374 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
