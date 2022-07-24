Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% This Week

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $65.84 billion and $45.06 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,393 coins and its circulating supply is 65,841,277,711 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
