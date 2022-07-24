Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $144.88 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

