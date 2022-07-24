Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.