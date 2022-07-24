The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

BNS opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.