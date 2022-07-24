The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,772 ($57.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,515.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

