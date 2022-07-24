The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of New York Times worth $33,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

