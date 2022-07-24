The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.05

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.05 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.63). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 5,677,497 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,358.00.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

